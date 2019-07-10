UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Cogent Measures To Increase Production Of Fruits, Vegetables: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan on Wednesday said provincial government has taken cogent measure for increasing fruits and vegetable production aiming self sufficiency of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan on Wednesday said provincial government has taken cogent measure for increasing fruits and vegetable production aiming self sufficiency of the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting held here at Civil Secretariat. The meeting among other was attended by focal person Agriculture and Livestock Sher Mohammad, Chief Planning Officer, Additional Secretary Agriculture besides Director Generals of livestock, fisheries, water management and soil conservation.

The meeting reviewed pace of work on ongoing projects and directed concerned quarters to remove obstacles faced by responsible.

Provincial minister directed introduction of quality seeds to increase fruits and vegetables productivity in the province. He also said that provincial government would setup research laboratories at divisional level for milk testing and animal vaccination.

He said negligence would not be allowed in construction of water storage tanks and purchase of agriculture machinery for preparing land for production.

