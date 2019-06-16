UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Concrete Measures For Economic Improvement: CM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:10 PM

Govt takes concrete measures for economic improvement: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the wrong policies of the previous government brought irreparable loss to the country but the PTI government had taken concrete measures for its economic improvement and progress.

According to a handout issued here, the CM said the current budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be a milestone for the completion of promises made with the public who was deceived in the name of development projects during the last 10 years.

Most of districts in the province remained backward as they were deprived of development projects, including south Punjab, he said and added former rulers had spent funds allocated for South Punjab spent on projects of their vested interests, and in the last seven years, South Punjab was deprived of Rs 265 billion as people of South Punjab got nothing except hollow slogans in the name of development schemes.

The CM said the Punjab government believed in equitable distribution of resources and development of the entire province.

He said the PTI government had allocated 35 per cent of development budget in the next financial year for South Punjab.

He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab would neither be used in any other project nor to any other city or province. The Punjab cabinet had accorded approval to this decision.

He said the government would fulfill promises made with people and will complete sustainable development in south Punjab.

