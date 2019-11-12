Govt takes concrete measures to introduce uniform education system

In order to introduce uniform education system across the country, the incumbent government had taken concrete measures in consultation with the public, private as well as Madrassa sector institutes, said Joint Education Adviser Rafiq Tahir on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :In order to introduce uniform education system across the country, the incumbent government had taken concrete measures in consultation with the public, private as well as Madrassa sector institutes, said Joint Education Adviser Rafiq Tahir on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that the government had introduced National Education Policy in 2018 to bring major reforms in the education sector.

Under the policy, he said, the government had formalized its commitment to improve education sector outcomes through several actions.

"We will raise the standard of Education in the schools and deal with the issue of 22.5 million out of schoolchildren" he added.

To ensure the achievement of Pakistan's national and international commitments to education, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had finalized priority goals as an important policy action for immediate implementation, in coordination and collaboration, with the provinces.

The priority goals were including bringing out of schoolchildren to schools, uniform education system, quality education and enhance access to relevance skills.

To achieve the task the steps like national cohesion, effective use of information, improved governance and financial efficiency of the education system, innovative use of technology, active communication campaign would be taken, Rafiq said.

He said that Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Committee (IPEMC) will also play an active role in decision-making and setting common standards to enhance national literacy rate.