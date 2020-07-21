UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Concrete Steps For Development Of Merged Districts: Munaza

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Govt takes concrete steps for development of merged districts: Munaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus MNA Munaza Hassan Tuesday said government has taken concrete steps for the progress and prosperity of merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In her statement on social media networking site, she said tribal representatives were elected to provincial assembly for the first time in the history of Pakistan through provincial elections.

She said that FCR draconian law was abolished and proper judicial system was introduced in merged districts.

Munaza said police system was also initiated in the merged areas.

She said that Sehat Insaf Card was provided to the people in all tribal districts. "The economic activities was fully restored" she said.

She said that many other development projects were being underway of health and education sector.

She said that Rescue 1122 service was being extended to all the merged districts and Tehsils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

