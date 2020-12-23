Govt takes concrete steps for uplift of merged district: Mohibullah

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan said Wednesday that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic necessities of life to the people of merged districts of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting of elders during two-day visit to Kurram district where he announced several schemes including agriculture research center, livestock research center, poultry research center institute and trout fish farms.

He said that the key initiatives were being taken in line with wishes of the local people of the area which would help eradicate their sense of deprivation.

He said that one thousand billion worth development projects would be carried out under the 10-year development plan in the merged districts.

The KP agriculture minister said the KP government was spending hefty funds on the development of tribal districts and Rs100 billion were being spent annually on different development schemes in those areas.

He said that several projects were being pursued for the uplift of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors of the merged district.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to resolve problems of the residents and farming community of the area in consultation with elders, adding other ministers were also visiting tribal districts to resolve their problems.

He said the government was providing goats and sheep and cows free of cost among poor people of underdeveloped areas for strengthening their economic welfare.

He added schemes had been launched to make maximum barren land cultivable, harvesting rainwater, leveling land, construction of fish farms, provision of high quality seeds and high breed animals to farmers.

Unfortunately, he added that the agriculture sector which played a key role in socio-economic development of the country was neglected after Pakistan came into existence and as a result it missed desired targets.

On the other hand, the KP agriculture minister said the PTI government had launched Rs 95 billion worth projects in the agriculture sector and was introducing modern technology to enhance agricultural production.