UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Concrete Steps For Uplift Of Merged District: Mohibullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Govt takes concrete steps for uplift of merged district: Mohibullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan said Wednesday that the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide basic necessities of life to the people of merged districts of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a consultative meeting of elders during two-day visit to Kurram district where he announced several schemes including agriculture research center, livestock research center, poultry research center institute and trout fish farms.

He said that the key initiatives were being taken in line with wishes of the local people of the area which would help eradicate their sense of deprivation.

He said that one thousand billion worth development projects would be carried out under the 10-year development plan in the merged districts.

The KP agriculture minister said the KP government was spending hefty funds on the development of tribal districts and Rs100 billion were being spent annually on different development schemes in those areas.

He said that several projects were being pursued for the uplift of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors of the merged district.

He said that the purpose of his visit was to resolve problems of the residents and farming community of the area in consultation with elders, adding other ministers were also visiting tribal districts to resolve their problems.

He said the government was providing goats and sheep and cows free of cost among poor people of underdeveloped areas for strengthening their economic welfare.

He added schemes had been launched to make maximum barren land cultivable, harvesting rainwater, leveling land, construction of fish farms, provision of high quality seeds and high breed animals to farmers.

Unfortunately, he added that the agriculture sector which played a key role in socio-economic development of the country was neglected after Pakistan came into existence and as a result it missed desired targets.

On the other hand, the KP agriculture minister said the PTI government had launched Rs 95 billion worth projects in the agriculture sector and was introducing modern technology to enhance agricultural production.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Poor Agriculture Visit All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

18 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s smart services save time, conserves en ..

19 minutes ago

Zambia consumer body says 2020 difficult for consu ..

1 minute ago

Russia expels Colombian diplomats in tit-for-tat m ..

1 minute ago

China invests over 4 bln yuan to boost tourism, cu ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy signs MoU with Empay to accelerate c ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.