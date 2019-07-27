Govt takes control of Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residence

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The operation was conducted by Model Town AC and Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) The District Administration has taken control of the house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar upon the orders of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the reports, Model Town Assistant Commissioner has taken the house of Ishaq Dar into government custody after the stay order ended.

The operation was conducted by Model Town AC and Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The house has a total area of 4 kanal and 17 marlas. Absconder Ishaq Dar’s house, now under government control, is located in Gulberg.

Earlier, it was told that UK has signed the documents for arrest of Ishaq Dar.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had confirmed that the matter has been settled in this connection. He also claimed for arresting Dar soon.

Shehzad Akbar further said that the inquiry commission would complete the report within six months. A notification regarding the formation of the commission would be issued tomorrow and the head of commission would be entitled to have any member, he deems necessary.

A private tv channel has also confirmed the settlement of the issue between Pakistan and UK. The agreement bears the signatures of officials of Interior Ministries of both the countries.