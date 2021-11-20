Govt takes different initiatives to control smog: Malik Amin Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

The PM’s aide says the government is promoting electric vehicles industry and the latest technology can be helpful to get rid of this calamity of smog.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam says the government has taken different initiatives to control smog as it has become a big issue.

In an interview, he said the government is promoting electric vehicles industry and this technology would be helpful to reduce the calamity of smog.

The SAPM said that only Euro-5 petroleum products will be allowed for sale in Lahore and actions would be taken against those factories which are running without scrubbers.

His statement came at the moment when Lahore and other big cities of Punjab were undergoing the calamity of smog.

The people have been suffering due to smog for last couple of weeks. Some people have approached the Lahore High Court to seek action against the Punjab government against this issue.

Interestingly, Punjab Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan rejected the existance of smog and directed his officials to take action if any person ran any wrong news about the data of Air Quality Index. He said that some elements were reporting wrong data and were causing damage to the image of the country.