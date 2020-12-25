Govt takes effective measures for christian community: DG PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Faisalabad Director General Asma Ijaz Cheema on Friday said the Punjab government had taken various steps for welfare of the Christian community.

She was addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony at Jinnah Garden on Friday.

She said that government was fully sincere for resolving problems of the minorities. In this connection, it had also taken measures besides increasing job quota for all minorities, including Christians, which was fully implemented.

Later, a cake was also cut while special prayers were offered for developmentand prosperity of the country.

Chairman PHA Mian Waris Aziz, directors and employees were also present.