Govt takes effective measures for industries: minister Mian Aslam Iqbal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the government under a dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken effective measures for industrial development.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a meeting of industrialists and traders at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Friday.

He said that vocational training programmes had been launched as per requirements of the industry in the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

He said the Punjab Employment Scheme had been launched at a cost of Rs 30 billion to boost trade and economic activities.

The minister announced the construction of a 16 km link road to connect Gujranwala with the Sialkot Motorway besides the construction of a new industrial estate on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

He said the past rulers did not pay attention to problems of industry and industrialists, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken practical steps to resolve problems of industrialists.

Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) President Umar Ashraf Mughal, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Sohail Ashraf, industrialists and traders also attended the meeting.