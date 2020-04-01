Govt takes effective measures to help poor families during Corona: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here Wednesday said the government was taking effective steps to help the needy families during corona epidemic in the province.

In a statement here, the Governor said special committees should be established in union council level, which identifies the deserving and jobless persons.

Shah Farman urged the philanthropist to come forward and help the deserving persons on war footing basis.

The governor hoped that corona virus will be defeated with the help of people cooperation.