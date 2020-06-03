UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Effective Steps For Strengthening Livestock Farmers: Minister For Agriculture And Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:58 PM

Govt takes effective steps for strengthening livestock farmers: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan here on Wednesday distributed cheques among livestock farmers of the merged districts of the province to fatten and take better care of their cattles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan here on Wednesday distributed cheques among livestock farmers of the merged districts of the province to fatten and take better care of their cattles.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr, Director General Livestock Expansion Dr Alam Zab Khan, CPO Muntazir Shah, Director Headquarters merged districts Dr Sajjad Wazir and other relevant officials were also present in the ceremony.

The minister said that provincial government accorded special attention to the development of merged districts and effective measures had been taken for uplift of its agriculture and livestock sector.

He said that distribution of cheques was part of a programme to economically strengthen farmers of the merged districts to enable them for taking better care of their cattles.

He said that provincial government was fulfilling promises it made with masses and its blessings had started trickling down to the poor common man.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ghazan Jamal said people of the merged districts distributed were largely dependable on agriculture and cattle rearing and this programme would play pivotal role in this regard.

Briefing on the occasion, the secretary said that animal fattening programme was aimed at enhancing quality meat production besides providing jobs to people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Agriculture Man Government Jobs

Recent Stories

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif ..

23 seconds ago

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

7 minutes ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

7 minutes ago

International Online Seminar on COVID-19 on June 0 ..

7 minutes ago

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator ..

6 minutes ago

CEO Health appeals to take precautionary measures ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.