Govt takes effective steps for strengthening livestock farmers: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan here on Wednesday distributed cheques among livestock farmers of the merged districts of the province to fatten and take better care of their cattles.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Dr Muhammad Israr, Director General Livestock Expansion Dr Alam Zab Khan, CPO Muntazir Shah, Director Headquarters merged districts Dr Sajjad Wazir and other relevant officials were also present in the ceremony.

The minister said that provincial government accorded special attention to the development of merged districts and effective measures had been taken for uplift of its agriculture and livestock sector.

He said that distribution of cheques was part of a programme to economically strengthen farmers of the merged districts to enable them for taking better care of their cattles.

He said that provincial government was fulfilling promises it made with masses and its blessings had started trickling down to the poor common man.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ghazan Jamal said people of the merged districts distributed were largely dependable on agriculture and cattle rearing and this programme would play pivotal role in this regard.

Briefing on the occasion, the secretary said that animal fattening programme was aimed at enhancing quality meat production besides providing jobs to people.