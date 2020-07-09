UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Effective Steps To Curb Pandemic: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the government by undertaking effective measures had curbed the spread of coronavirus pandemic to a great extent and 51,450 patients had recovered from the infection so far in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said the government by undertaking effective measures had curbed the spread of coronavirus pandemic to a great extent and 51,450 patients had recovered from the infection so far in the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the CM office here in which recommendations with regard to ascertaining priorities of development projects of the health department came under review.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that the government had put foremost focus on the improvement of Health Department in Punjab and significant increase had been made in the health budget in the coming fiscal year. He disclosed that five mother and child hospitals were being constructed in the province including Lahore.

He said that the priorities of Health department should be ascertained keeping in view the needs of the masses and provision of best health facilities should be ensured in the deprived and backward areas of Punjab.

Usman Buzdar was apprised that record corona tests had been conducted in Punjab and 9,587 corona tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours. He said that the total number of corona patients in Punjab was 84,587 and 988 new corona patients had come to surface in the past 24 hours while 26 persons passed away due to corona pandemic. CM commended that the services being rendered by the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on the front line are praiseworthy and appreciable. He directed the health department to undertake steps with continuity to bring further improvements in the treatment of patients. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Finance, Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, P&D, Primary & Secondary Healthcare and concerned officers attended the meeting.

