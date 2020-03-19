Govt takes every possible measure to avoid corona: Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani

Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said around 2700 pilgrims were admitted in Taftan quarantine, out of them 400 patients belonged to Balochitsan province and rest of the patients were sent to respective provinces in 40 buses arranged by the provincial government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday said around 2700 pilgrims were admitted in Taftan quarantine, out of them 400 patients belonged to Balochitsan province and rest of the patients were sent to respective provinces in 40 buses arranged by the provincial government.

Talking to a private news channel he said the government was using all the possible measures to screen out all the pilgrims and traders before entering into the country through Balochistan and Iran border, initially the persons carrying corona virus were admitted in Taftan quarantine for 14 days.

All tests were conducted according to SOPs, patients from Taftan quarantine were referred to other provinces and advised to stay there for two weeks, the people who were not infected but traveling from other countries to Pakistan were also suggested to spend 14 days in self-quarantines.

Balochistan government had forwarded a list of demand for more equipments to Federal government for screening of the people, he mentioned.