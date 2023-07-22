Govt takes exemplary measures for sports opportunities to youth: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday said that the present government was taking exemplary measures for the promotion of sports activities among the youth as merit based selection was being ensured in various sports games at grassroots level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday said that the present government was taking exemplary measures for the promotion of sports activities among the youth as merit based selection was being ensured in various sports games at grassroots level.

Addressing as a chief guest at the closing ceremony of Prime Minister's Punjab Football and Hockey League here, she said that the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League under PM's youth program was a unique initiative to provide equal opportunities to talented boys and girls in various sports games.

Hockey provincial league being closed today was started last year as various trials were held to select outstanding players from every corner, she said adding that PM's vision was being implemented to conduct merit based trials across the country to give them a opportunity where they could display their abilities.

She said that current hockey junior team was consisted of multiple players selected thorough these trials and they have represented the country at international level terming it a pride moment.

The SAPM regretted that departmental sports which were closed down by the previous government in 2019, have well been restored by the present government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She expressed the optimism that players selected in these trials would also get employment in various government departments so that they could perform well in the games.

A Rs 5 billion fund have been allocated for sports by the Federal government out of which, Rs 2 billion endowment fund would be established for the welfare of present and retired players. Meanwhile Rs 2.5 billion had also been allocated in current fiscal budget for promoting sports activities. She said the federal government was going to establish a dedicated sports university in Islamabad to provide state of the art training facilities for the players as well as technical staff besides conducting research for promoting sports.

The federal government has given a complete package for sports promotion despite economic challenges which would enable to bring talented youth to mainstream, she mentioned and asserted that Hockey ground turf which was damaged for a political gathering by a political party would be restored and inaugurated soon by the incumbent government. The government would make efforts and ensure such an environment where foreign players and teams could come and play in Pakistan, she said.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik while addressing the ceremony praised the vision of the Prime Minister's talent hunt initiative, saying that sports activities were a source to promote harmony and tolerance in society.

A plenty of opportunities were being provided by the incumbent government to promote healthy activities, she said adding the PML-N had been striving to provide equal opportunities to the youth. Daanish Schools was a historic initiative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which was providing state-of-the-art educational facilities to deserving students. Youths are a real power for country's development and the present government was investing in real means to make them a valuable asset of country, she added.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Professor Shatufta Naaz welcomed the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Medals and trophies distribution ceremony was also held to honour the participating teams of all games. Souvenirs were also given to the guests including MNA Shaista Pervaiz, former hockey player Shehbaz Senior and others.