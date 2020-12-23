Govt takes exemplary steps for welfare of special persons

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of handicapped and persons with disabilities.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of handicapped and persons with disabilities.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on special persons organized by a welfare organization at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

The founder of the welfare organization Raja Imran Hussain, MPA Shamim Aftab, Nabila Shahid, Dr. Zeeshan, Major (retd) Aftab Qureshi besides special people were attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker said "The special people deserves special attention and the PTI government is taking practical steps to bring them to the mainstream of the society,".

He said it is a moral and religious obligation of all citizens that they should take care of all those who had faced any deformation.

He said the disabled possessed enormous talent in different fields and there was need to provide them equal opportunities so that they could play due role in progress and development of the country.

He urged philanthropists to play an active role along with the government for education and training of special children so that they could get a dignified and respectable status in the society.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that he would personally meet with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for issuance of identity cards of special persons to make process more easier through National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA).

Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal Aon Abbas Pappi said that the government will compile and release all the data regarding special persons by 2023, after which it will help to highlight the problems of special persons.