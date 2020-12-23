UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Exemplary Steps For Welfare Of Special Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Govt takes exemplary steps for welfare of special persons

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of handicapped and persons with disabilities.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that the government was taking exemplary steps for welfare of handicapped and persons with disabilities.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on special persons organized by a welfare organization at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

The founder of the welfare organization Raja Imran Hussain, MPA Shamim Aftab, Nabila Shahid, Dr. Zeeshan, Major (retd) Aftab Qureshi besides special people were attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker said "The special people deserves special attention and the PTI government is taking practical steps to bring them to the mainstream of the society,".

He said it is a moral and religious obligation of all citizens that they should take care of all those who had faced any deformation.

He said the disabled possessed enormous talent in different fields and there was need to provide them equal opportunities so that they could play due role in progress and development of the country.

He urged philanthropists to play an active role along with the government for education and training of special children so that they could get a dignified and respectable status in the society.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that he would personally meet with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for issuance of identity cards of special persons to make process more easier through National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA).

Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal Aon Abbas Pappi said that the government will compile and release all the data regarding special persons by 2023, after which it will help to highlight the problems of special persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Education Interior Minister Hotel Rashid Progress Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

31 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

31 minutes ago

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on 39 People for 'Und ..

2 minutes ago

New Ivan Gren-Class Landing Ship Petr Morgunov to ..

2 minutes ago

Incentive package for small industrialists approve ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.