Govt takes historic steps to safeguard minorities' rights: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Thursday said the government had taken historic steps to safeguard the rights of the minorities.

He was speaking in a round table conference regarding protection of the rights of the minorities here.

The minister said that the government had ensured implementation of 5 percent quota in government jobs along with 2 percent quota for admissions in higher educational institutions for minorities.

The conference was attended by former members of assembly, legal experts and dignities belonging to various segments of the society.