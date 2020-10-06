Govt takes important steps for rehabilitation of metal ill patients: Yasmin Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is taking important steps for the rehabilitation of mental ill patients.

She stated this while addressing the World Mental Health Day seminar at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Tuesday.

The minister emphasized the need to provide special attention to people facing mental illnesses.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "I greatly appreciate the vice chancellor KEMU for organizing an event on the World Mental Health Day.

She said: "The day reminds us to take care of people facing mental illnesses," adding that mental health was as important as physical health.

She said that entire families of people suffering from mental illnesses suffer, adding that thousands of people suffered from mental illnesses in Pakistan and these patients required attention of everyone.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Department of Psychiatry of the KEMU played a pivotal role for psychological support during the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, KEMU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that Dr Yasmin Rashid had always provided guidance and leadership as a teacher. He said her participation in every important health event was testimony of her personal interest for improvement in health in Punjab.

Later, the minister led an awareness walk in connection with the day.

Mayo Hospital CEO Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Ayesha Shaukat, Professor Dr Bilqis and Dr Ali Hashmi, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.