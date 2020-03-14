UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes In Time Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt takes in time preventive measures against coronavirus: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the government had taken in time preventive measures against the coronavirus and its spreading in other areas of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken some unpopular decisions for controlling the coronavirus just like non returning of Pakistani students from China during the present situation.

He said the government would have to adopt more effective arrangements on airports and at the borders of the country to stop virus, which was declared as pandemic.

He urged that panic should not be spread in this regard and there was need to launch an effective campaign for the purpose and media should play its due role on the issue.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had called a meeting of National Security Council (NSC) and decisions were being taken during the meeting to overcome coronavirus.

