Govt Takes Initiative For 'Green Gilgit Baltistan' Project

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani, in an official statement, on Monday said that the government of Gilgit Baltistan has taken initiative for the purpose of "Green Gilgit Baltistan"

He said that the government of Gilgit Baltistan has identify during next three days like five schools from each district for plantation preferably with big grounds.

He said that10 percent land of identified ground should be planted with fruit -able and evergreen trees.

He said that Secretary forest will provide evergreen plants while secretary agriculture will be providing fruitable trees He said that Green wall plants for all suitable walls in the premises of identified schools.

He said that name,history of plants to be inscribed for awareness of students about plants and their importance.

He said that plantation plan will be kicked off from District Diamar and district Gilgit down valleys from February 5 in Chilas City government school.

He said that Secretary Forest and secretary agriculture will provide technical support while monitoring within schools promises will be responsibility of education Department.

He said that district administrations will provide administrative support by forming district level committees comprising representative of Education Department, Forest Department and Agriculture department under the chairmanship of concerned DC.

