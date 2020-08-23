UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes Initiative To Promote Green Energy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the Government of Pakistan has initiated many reforms and initiatives to reduce energy consumption and to promote green energy.

In the sixties Pakistan had plenty of water but today it is facing shortage. The groundwater level has dropped to dangerous levels. He was addressing a ceremony held in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in connection with installation of solar system and rain water harvesting at chamber premises here on Sunday.

The Governor Congratulated RCCI on becoming the first Green Chamber and added that water is life. While appreciating the chamber leadership for connecting the chamber building to the solar system and harvesting rainwater, he urged other chambers to follow the same.

He said the top priority of the government was to provide relief to the business community and increase business activities.

This country will progress only when we try to move forward together. The problems of bureaucracy and red tape are not over yet, he added.

He asked Chamber to identify the land for the construction of the social hospital and assured that the government will extend full cooperation in providing land.

Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik, in his welcome remarks said that it was an honor for the Rawalpindi Chamber to become the first Green Chamber in the country.

He said that the Chamber was implementing the Prime Minister's vision of Green and Clean Pakistan. In addition to connecting the chamber building to the solar system, rainwater is also being protected. The installed system can recharge 3,000 gallons of groundwater per hour.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said the construction package was excellent but the RDA had not yet received a notification in this regard. The Ring Road project should be completed soon so that the markets can be relocated there.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Senior Vice President, Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President, Former Presidents, and Members of the Executive Committee and Chamber Members were also present on the occasion.

