Govt Takes Initiatives For Supporting SMEs To Open Jobs: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Govt takes initiatives for supporting SMEs to open jobs: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking initiatives for supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to provide job opportunities to the youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 )

In the past, no proper attention was paid to SME sector, he said while talking to a private television channel.

At least 37000 students were being imparted technical education in 500 institutions, he said.

He said that the young people, after acquiring adequate skills, could get support from Kamyab Jawan Program, and utilize their energies in small enterprises. Under Kamyab Jawan Program, he said a handsome amount was being provided to young persons for promoting small industries. In reply to a question, he said in near future, some ten hundred thousand young men could find better opportunities with the assistance of Kamyab Jawan program.

More Stories From Pakistan

