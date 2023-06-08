Govt takes initiatives to achieve UHC targets: Survey

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The government has taken various initiatives to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) targets to ensure that every single individual gets quality healthcare without facing any financial hardship The government has been committed towards mobilization of all available resources to achieve third sustainable development goals (SDG), according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

The major initiatives of the government included national and provincial Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS) for different levels of healthcare delivery, World Bank supported National Health Support Program (NHSP), and expansion of Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) to provide Universal Health Insurance (UHI).

In order to effectively deal with any future public health emergencies such as recent COVID-19, the government has been focusing on improving disease surveillance and reporting mechanism in the country.

Under the PSDP project for the development of Integrated Disease Surveillance Response System (IDSRS) with public health laboratories network and strengthening Points of Entry (PoE) is under execution National Health Support Program (NHSP) is characteristic of Program-for Results (PforR) instrument, the first in the health sector of Pakistan that employs Investment Project Financing (IPF) instrument with Disbursement Linked Indicator (DLIs).

The integral part of health sector reform agenda is the development of a national Universal Health Coverage-Benefit Package (UHC-BP), also called Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS) in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-financed Disease Control Priorities Project, led by the Ministry of National Health Services.

