Open Menu

Govt Takes Initiatives To Assist Underprivileged Segment Of Society: Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Govt takes initiatives to assist underprivileged segment of society: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Thursday said that government has taken initiatives to assist underprivileged segment of society and for this, efforts made to provide relief to them in the budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the budget, the government has reduced the privileges of the elite class and tried to extend benefits to the poor.

Tax on exporters increased in the budget, aiming to balance the burden and facilitate the low-income group,

he observed.

Rana Ihsan mentioned that a digitalization mechanism in the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) would help increase tax network and catch the tax evaders.

Defending the miseries of the salaried class, he said that government employees' salaries have been increased by 25 percent to counter inflation.

The departments which are not producing results, he said would be shut down or privatized to remove the burden from national exchequer. He added that the government chalked out a comprehensive plan for downsizing, aimed at reducing expenses from ministries, institutions, and authorities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Budget Afzal Khan FBR Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

2 hours ago
 ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

6 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

8 hours ago
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

9 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

10 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

11 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan