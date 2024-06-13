Govt takes initiatives to assist underprivileged segment of society: Rana Ihsan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Thursday said that government has taken initiatives to assist underprivileged segment of society and for this, efforts made to provide relief to them in the budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the budget, the government has reduced the privileges of the elite class and tried to extend benefits to the poor.

Tax on exporters increased in the budget, aiming to balance the burden and facilitate the low-income group,

he observed.

Rana Ihsan mentioned that a digitalization mechanism in the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) would help increase tax network and catch the tax evaders.

Defending the miseries of the salaried class, he said that government employees' salaries have been increased by 25 percent to counter inflation.

The departments which are not producing results, he said would be shut down or privatized to remove the burden from national exchequer. He added that the government chalked out a comprehensive plan for downsizing, aimed at reducing expenses from ministries, institutions, and authorities.