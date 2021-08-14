Govt takes initiatives to foil propaganda of anti-state elements: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the country was facing the fifth generation warfare and the government had taken bold and innovative initiatives to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

Talking to the media after a cake-cutting ceremony held by the Electronic Media Association (EMA) at Iqbal Stadium here, he said Pakistan had detected 3.7 million negative messages of anti-state elements circulated around the world. However, the government had taken bold steps to foil such conspiracies and took measures to project and promote pro-Pakistan trend across the globe, he added.

He said every Pakistani individual should aware of these negative tactics and play an active role to foil the international conspiracies, adding that the people should protect Pakistan's viewpoint regarding its sovereignty, integrity and solidarity on all forums.

He said the government was also striving hard to provide basic amenities to the masses at their doorsteps and in this connection, Insaf health cards had been provided to entire population in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the Punjab government had allocated Rs 600 billion to provide this facilities to all citizens across the province till the end of this year.

Responding to a question, the state minister said that no one could be allowed to flee abroad if his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL) or he was convicted.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed, therefore, the opposition should concentrate on electoral reforms which were necessary to eliminate rigging.

Responding to another question, he said Rs 4 billion had been approved for the Wasa Faisalabad and this amount would be used on improvement of disposal stations. Similarly, Rs1.5 billion would be spent on replacement of old sewer lines and purchasing for new machinery, he added.

Earlier, the minister also cut a cake to celebrate the Independence Day under the aegis of the Electronic Media Association.

Parliamentary Secretary Labour Shakeel Shahid, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) ChaudharyLatif Nazar and others were also present.