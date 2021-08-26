Govt takes innovative steps to improve health delivery system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The present government had tried its level best to improve the health of all citizens, particularly women and children by providing universal access to affordable, quality, essential health services.

According to available official document, during its three year tenure the government had made several efforts to improve healthcare delivery system with focus on having a resilient and responsive health system, capable of attaining the Sustainable Development Goals and fulfilling its other global health responsibilities.

The vision was described in the National Action Plan (2019-23) and the same was aligned with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto to ensure universal health coverage and enhancing the focus on primary health care while upgrading secondary and tertiary facilities.

The government had also taken sincere steps to reduce the population growth rate for the health of mothers, children and families and the prosperity of Pakistan by reducing the impending burden on its resources.

As per National Action Plan- 2019-23 several innovative steps were taken to improve governance in health sector and institutions, to implement adequate health financing strategies to reduce catastrophic health expenditures especially on the poor, to addressing access to essential health services to all, to tackling crises in human resources for health, to ensuring quality of care in health services, to prioritize and focus on determinants of health, to build capacities for international health regulations and to harness research and innovations.

A National Health Task Force was formed for reviewing key strategic priorities and functions besides Pakistan Health and Population Strategic Forum for effective coordination on strategic issues.

Federal Task Force on Population, Country Engagement Working Group on FP/RH, Advocacy and Media Group on FP/RH, Contraceptive Commodity Serenity Working Group and Data and Progress Review Working Groups had been constituted.

Health Strategy for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) was developed for the first time and approved. Health department of ICT were transferred to the Ministry of National health Services and the district population welfare department had merged with Health Department while the ministry concerned had approved 11 projects of vital importance.

An online application with the name PIRIMS was launched in December 2020 for licensing, registration and inspection activities. ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality Management System of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had been completed besides launch of Med-Safety mobile Application for reporting of adverse reactions or events of medicines.

Similarly, several health related legislations were made as Pakistan Medical Commission Act was passed in 2020 and implemented, Federal Medical Teaching Institute Act 2020 was passed by National Assembly and is in Senate, Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) amendment Act 2021, currently in Ministry of Law for vetting, Pakistan Health Research Council Act: PHRC merged with NIH according to NIH Ordinance, Pakistan Nursing & Midwifery Council Act is in National Assembly, Allied Health Council Act is in the National Assembly, Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Act is in National Assembly and DRAP Amendment Act and National Health Emergency Response Act, 2020.

Similarly, several bills were drafted at federal level included Early Child Marriage Restraint Bill, Right to Promotive & Primary Healthcare for Mother & Child Bill, Reproductive Healthcare & Rights Bill (ICT) 2021, Amendment of Rule 15, 16 & 26 of Drugs Rules 1976 (Implemented), Pharmacovigilance Rules and Ethical Marketing Rules (Proposed), policy on promotion of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing in Pakistan (Proposed), Financial & Services Rules of PNC and development of regulations (SOPs) for establishment of nursing institutions.