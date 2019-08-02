UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Measure For GB's Socio-economic Development

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:19 PM

Govt takes measure for GB's socio-economic development

Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Council Saeed Afzal said Friday that provincial government was taking solid measure for socio economic development of the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Council Saeed Afzal said Friday that provincial government was taking solid measure for socio economic development of the area.

Talking to media, he said the GB government was pursuing prudent policies which had started yielding results.

Currently, Saeed Afzal said that several development projects were continuing in different sectors and effective monitoring mechanism had been in place to properly utilize the tax payer's money.

He said that concerned authorities had been directed to ensure that those projects were completed within scheduled time frame.

He also said that he belonged to Diamer and Astore Division and very well aware of the problems being faced by masses of the area.

He said that effective measures were being taken to resolve problems of the area at the earliest.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Money Media Government

Recent Stories

NA session adjourned without proceeding due to lac ..

50 seconds ago

I killed by electrocution, murder case registered ..

54 seconds ago

PASSD all set for welfare workers abroad

56 seconds ago

PPP Senator Robina Khalid indicted in Lok Virsa Co ..

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices t ..

4 minutes ago

Proposed land acquired for children hospital

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.