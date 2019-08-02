Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Council Saeed Afzal said Friday that provincial government was taking solid measure for socio economic development of the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Council Saeed Afzal said Friday that provincial government was taking solid measure for socio economic development of the area.

Talking to media, he said the GB government was pursuing prudent policies which had started yielding results.

Currently, Saeed Afzal said that several development projects were continuing in different sectors and effective monitoring mechanism had been in place to properly utilize the tax payer's money.

He said that concerned authorities had been directed to ensure that those projects were completed within scheduled time frame.

He also said that he belonged to Diamer and Astore Division and very well aware of the problems being faced by masses of the area.

He said that effective measures were being taken to resolve problems of the area at the earliest.