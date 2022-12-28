Health authorities on Wednesday said that there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points of the country to monitor the incoming passengers in the wake of threats of new BF.7 Omicron variant of COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Health authorities on Wednesday said that there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points of the country to monitor the incoming passengers in the wake of threats of new BF.7 Omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, several additional measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Omicron BF7, a new sub-variant of COVID-19.

He added that instructions have been issued to the concerned authorities to take steps so that people, coming from other countries, go through thermal scanners at the entry points of the country at airports.

He said that an efficient system with a proper management team was fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and was ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that in case of any untoward situation the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

He added medical staff at intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the country was also active to handle any situation.

The official said that genome sequencing was started in laboratories of all four provinces and the Federal capital. They added that 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine so they are safe, he added.

They said that special directions had been issued to ensure the availability of an adequate quantity of ventilators, oxygen supply, and antiviral medicines in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, as per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 26 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio is 0.75 percent, while 14 patients were in critical condition. No death was reported from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours while 3,488 tests were conducted.

Around 404 tests were conducted in Islamabad, 756 in Lahore, and 363 in Peshawar. As many as four confirmed cases with a 1.10% case positivity ratio were reported from Peshawar, one case with a 0.25% case positivity ratio was reported from Islamabad, and one case with a 0.13% case positivity was reported from Lahore.

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission. He said that in view of the global pandemic situation, the Central Health Establishment (CHE) will be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.