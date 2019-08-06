Govt Takes Measures For GB's Uplift: Parliamentary Secretary Health
Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil said Tuesday that government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan
Talking to media, the Parliamentary Secretary Health said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.
He said district Astore was blessed with natural beauty which would be explored to promote tourism in the region. He said best facilities would be provided to the visitors.