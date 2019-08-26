(@imziishan)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkat Jamil here on Monday expressed that government was taking solid measures for the socio-economic development of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media, the Parliamentary Secretary Health said the provincial government was pursuing development projects in all sectors and those would be timely completed.

He said that there is no deficiency of medicines in any hospital of Gilgit Baltistan and DHOs of all those hospitals had been directed to maintain adequate stock of medincines.

He said strict action would be taken against employees who were found negligent in their duties.