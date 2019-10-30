UrduPoint.com
Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Govt takes measures for safety, security of citizens: Chann

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chann on Wednesday said that the present government has taken measures for safety and security of citizens living in the Federal capital.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, the administration had made necessary arrangements in the areas of Islamabad where Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's party Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) were preparing the so called Azadi March, he stated while talking to a private news channel program. All the routes leading to Islamabad were opened and there was no hindrance anywhere, he said.

He, however said that any anti-social element could take advantage of the Azadi March and for precautionary measures, the security steps have been taken to protect the lives and property of the people in the city.

Commenting on Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and the Opposition nexus, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, did not welcome the participants of the Azadi March in Lahore and the Pakistan Peoples Party was following the Party's ideological stance, he added. As far as the people's support with Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was concerned, he said the masses will not gather with supporters of JUI-F chief.

