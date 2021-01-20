UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Measures To Bring Down Power Tariff: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Govt takes measures to bring down power tariff: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, Tabish Gouhar on Wednesday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to bring down the power tariff. The subsidy would be given to the people consuming 300 units for domestic purpose, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The government, he said had to take hard decisions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The step to control the power tariff was taken to lessen the burden from the masses not utilizing the electricity more than 300 units, he stated. In reply to a question about circular debt, he said it has increased from the previous figure. About change in power tariff in coming days, SAPM said the people could face a little high billing in near future.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

15 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Says US Must End This 'Uncivil War'

6 minutes ago

Switzerland Introduces Quarantine for Visitors Fro ..

6 minutes ago

German Greens Criticize Incoming CDU Leader for Be ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Members of 65th ISS Expedition May Conduct ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.