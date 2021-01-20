Govt takes measures to bring down power tariff: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy, Tabish Gouhar on Wednesday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to bring down the power tariff. The subsidy would be given to the people consuming 300 units for domestic purpose, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The government, he said had to take hard decisions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The step to control the power tariff was taken to lessen the burden from the masses not utilizing the electricity more than 300 units, he stated. In reply to a question about circular debt, he said it has increased from the previous figure. About change in power tariff in coming days, SAPM said the people could face a little high billing in near future.