Govt takes measures to keep drugs prices static

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pharmaceutical companies under Drug Pricing Policy 2018 can increase prices of essential drugs by seven percent and non-essential drugs by ten per cent in accordance with annual Consumer price Index (CPI).

According to spokesperson of Ministry of National Health Services, the government proactively took measures by keeping the prices static by interacting with pharma industry to alleviate suffering of people during this pandemic.

Accordingly, pharmaceutical companies have decided not to increase drug prices in the first quarter of this financial year in support of the government's initiative to provide relief to the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All medicines will remain available at old prices in the first quarter of this financial year. "Government appreciates and commends the decision of the pharmaceutical companies and to stand with the government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan in this difficult time," he added.