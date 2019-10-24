Govt takes measures to make more lands cultivable: Irrigation minister

The provincial Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khattak said on Thursday the government was taking serious measures to construct rain-fed dams to bring barren lands under cultivation in the province

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The provincial Irrigation Minister Liaqat Khattak said on Thursday the government was taking serious measures to construct rain-fed dams to bring barren lands under cultivation in the province.

During inspection of ongoing construction work on Jalazoi and Jaroba small dams, the minister said the province had vast cultivable areas but irrigation water was not available, necessitating construction of low-cost small dams to increase production of crops apart from turning more barren parts into cultivable land.

The concerned officials gave briefing to the minister regarding various issues regarding those ongoing projects.

The irrigation minister said the agriculture sector was neglected in the past, but this government was taking solid measures to shore up the vital sector by strengthening growers and farmers economically.

He said that country's economic was heavily dependent on the agriculture sector and the country's economy would strengthen and nation would become prosperous as more crop would be grow as a result of more water reservoirs.

The minister went on to say that the country's trade deficit would also come down as more lands were brought under cultivation and more yield was produced by feeding water from those rain-fed dams.

MPA Mian Jamshad Din Kaka Khel, Khaliqur Rehman and MNA Imran Khattak, Director General Small Dams Mujahid Saeed and concerned officials of the irrigation department were present on the occasion.

Secretary Irrigation Dawood Khan briefing the ministers said these projects would cost a total of Rs1473 million, cultivating approximately bran lands stretching over 1830 hectors in Jalozai and Jaroba.

The secretary said that Jalozai Barani dam had been completed at a cost of Rs716 million, while work on remaining portion of Jaroba Barani dam was continuing at full pace and it would cost Rs757 million.

The minister was informed that water was released from Jalozai to water channel on trial basis and more water could not be discharged due to leveling of lands.

However, the secretary said that local farmers had been informed to level their lands properly for feeding waters from dam.

The provincial minister also directed MPA Khaliqur Rehman to educate farmers in order to make their lands cultivable.