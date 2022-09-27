Govt takes measures to prevent spread of malaria: Awais

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday said that the provincial government of Sindh was taking measures on war footings to prevent the spread of malaria and other epidemic diseases in the flood-hit areas of the province.

While visiting the several affected villages in Saleh Putt, Sukkur district, he urged the health authorities and officials of the Local Government Departments to ensure the provision of vaccines, medicines, and anti-malarial spray across the Saleh Putt talukas of Sukkur district to avoid epidemics.