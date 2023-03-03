Govt takes measures to promote snow sports in Swat: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Irfanulah Khan Mehsud on Friday said that the provincial government has taken several measures to promote snow and adventure sports in Swat district.

He said snow sports events were organized at Gabin Jabba and Malam Jabba to encourage snow and adventure sports in the district.

Talking to a representative delegation of Kalam, the Deputy Commissioner said that Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba sports events have attracted an influx of tourists to Swat valley.

He said that Swat was going to become the tourism capital of Pakistan due to its seven unique features including trout fish, snowfall, skiing, river rafting, lush green valleys, mountains and lakes.

The Deputy Commissioner urged tourists to come in large number to Swat valley and explore its mesmerizing natural and mountainous beauty.

Irfanullah said that tourism police were made operational in Kalam and other scenic areas to facilitate tourists.