Govt takes multiple initiatives for political, economic stability: Ali

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the government had taken multiple initiatives to ensure political and economic stability as the country's economic indicators were going into right directions.

The previous governments of both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not focused on development and welfare of the country and they had plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the country under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully controlled and contained the coronavirus pandemic and termed it a biggest achievement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the modern medical facilities was being providing to the citizens of Pakistan through Sehat Insaf Card. The government had done a remarkable job in providing job opportunities to the skilled youth and trying to bring down inflation to provide relief to the common man, he added.

Replying to a question, he lauded the government for successfully implementation of unified curriculum in all educational institutions across the country.

Commenting on the Khyber Pakhtunkwa police, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government had streamlined the police system in KPK province through hectic efforts and solid steps.