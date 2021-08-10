Director General of City District Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat Khan Tuesday took notice of the dilapidated condition of historic City Wall at Yakatoot and directed Deputy Director (Property) Kamran Amjad for repairing it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General of City District Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat Khan Tuesday took notice of the dilapidated condition of historic City Wall at Yakatoot and directed Deputy Director (Property) Kamran Amjad for repairing it.

Irrespective of official holiday, the officials of City District Government rushed to the spot at Yakatoot and took bricks of the City Wall into possession and after cleansing started the repair of the fallen portion of the wall and submitted report to the director general.

The director general while expressing satisfaction over the report directed for guaranteeing the protection of the City Wall and repair of its dilapidated portions in other parts of the city.