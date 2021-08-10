UrduPoint.com

Govt Takes Notice Of City Wall's Dilapidated Conditions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Govt takes notice of City Wall's dilapidated conditions

Director General of City District Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat Khan Tuesday took notice of the dilapidated condition of historic City Wall at Yakatoot and directed Deputy Director (Property) Kamran Amjad for repairing it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General of City District Government Peshawar, Khizer Hayat Khan Tuesday took notice of the dilapidated condition of historic City Wall at Yakatoot and directed Deputy Director (Property) Kamran Amjad for repairing it.

Irrespective of official holiday, the officials of City District Government rushed to the spot at Yakatoot and took bricks of the City Wall into possession and after cleansing started the repair of the fallen portion of the wall and submitted report to the director general.

The director general while expressing satisfaction over the report directed for guaranteeing the protection of the City Wall and repair of its dilapidated portions in other parts of the city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Government

Recent Stories

Minister hails minorities' role for national devel ..

Minister hails minorities' role for national development

1 second ago
 Ambassador Sadiq to participate in Doha Conference ..

Ambassador Sadiq to participate in Doha Conference on Afghanistan, Troika Plus m ..

2 seconds ago
 Death Toll in Myanmar Violence Reaches 962 - UN En ..

Death Toll in Myanmar Violence Reaches 962 - UN Envoy

4 seconds ago
 SECP asks companies to file beneficial ownership d ..

SECP asks companies to file beneficial ownership declaration

8 seconds ago
 NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered ..

NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin

2 minutes ago
 Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges ..

Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges Against Assange

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.