Govt Takes Notice Of Dodo Bheel, Allegedly Tortured To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt takes notice of Dodo Bheel, allegedly tortured to death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The government on Sunday took a strict notice of the incident of "Dodo Bheel," who was allegedly killed in Thar Coal Block 2 due to violence by the personnel of a private security company.

In this regard, Minister for Human Rights, Dr.

Shireen Mazari, directed the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, MNA Lal Malhi, to set up an impartial fact-finding mission to find out the details of the incident, which would include journalists, civil society representatives.

The delegation led by MNA Lal Malhi will visit the area on July 9 to find out the facts of the incident. After offering condolences to the heirs of Dodo Bheel, the delegation will meet local journalists, Block 2 administration, police officials, and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

