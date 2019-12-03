Govt takes number of steps for assistance of people with disabilities: Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai here Tuesday said the government has taken a number of steps for assistance of people with disabilities in the province.

Talking to media persons here, the Minister said the best way to mark international day of disabilities was to work tirelessly for welfare and comfort of persons with disabilities in every sector of life to take full advantage of their talents.

He said around 15 percent people in our country were confronted with problems of disabilities and effort was underway to provide them as much relief as we can to take full advantage of their potential.

The Information Minister said senior citizens act would soon be implemented under which health facilities would be provided to persons with disabilities after its passage in the province.

To a question about foreign funding case, the Minister said PTI was the only political party that had presented more documents in this case. He said there was no threat to PTI in the foreign funding case and expressed the hope that party would emerge victorious in the ECP.

He snubbed the opposition's assertions that instant case would prove a bitter pill to swallow for the party.

He said an impartial and independent election commission would ensure strong and stable democracy in the country.

The information minister said work on Bus Rapid Transit have been completed and only RTS cases are remaining that would soon be completed.

He said BRT was a mega project of PTI that would provide state-of the art transport facilities to people. He said work on BRT would be completed by 2021 and further delay would not be accepted.