Govt Takes Numerous Steps To Bring Reforms In Education, Health Sector: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 02:49 PM

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government had taken numerous steps for bringing reforms in various sectors including the health and education sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the government had taken numerous steps for bringing reforms in various sectors including the health and education sectors.

Addressing the International Conference on Medical Education (ICME) 2019 "21st Century Challenges in Health Professions Education" he said that the government had launched Sehat Insaf Card under which the poor segment of society would be able to get the best treatment.

Under the programme, he said, the poor would be provided the health facilities equal to the riches in the designated hospitals.

He lauded the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination for doing tremendous job in the health sector.

"Our curriculum was not according to the market demand due to which the students despite having PhD degrees were unable to find jobs" he lamented.

The current standard of the medical education was also poor but now with the efforts of Dr Zafar Mirza the quality of medical education was being improved.

He hoped that the outcomes of this conference would play a key role in resolving health sector issues.

These types of conferences provide help for long away to improve the standards of medical education curriculum, he added.

