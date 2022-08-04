Govt takes pain to bring life to normal in flood affected areas of Tank, DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

The government is striving to provide relief and rehabilitate the flood affected areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan The prime minister rightly says that no politics on floods would be done and the federal and provincial government would work together to provide relief to flood victims of the country.

As part of such efforts, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday visited to the flood affected areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

During the visit he was briefed on the damages and relief activities in flood affected areas of the two districts.

The prime minister was informed that a total of 437 houses were damaged besides causing damage to the standing crop, livestock in Pai, Ranwal and its adjoining including Shahbaz Garah, Chirhi, Therhi areas of Tank.

The National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA) on behalf of the federal government distributed five food load trucks besides providing compensation worth Rs one million to families who suffered human losses each.

The district administrations of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan made effective measures for rehabilitation and relief of flood affectees areas.

An amount to the tune of Rs 5 lakh would be given for completely damaged houses each while Rs 250,000 is being given to partially damaged houses. Similarly, the KP government provided Rs8 lac to the families of each victim.

In these of Tank, three medical camps were established while one temporary camp was set up in Amakhel area and provided medical treatment. Similarly, clean drinking water was arranged for these areas after pumping out rain water from the area.

The prime minister also visited the flood affected area of Prova where a relief camp was established in a Ramak school where about 200 to 300 families were given food and noon food items besides provision of medical treatment.

The flash flood damaged about 293 houses besides destroying 1720 hectares of agricultural land. The prime minister also interacted with flood affected people of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan and assured full support of the government in this challenging time.

The prime minister also addressed at certain points during the visit flood-hit areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan stressing collective responsibility of federal and provincial governments to extend relief and rehabilitate flood affected areas and added that every challenge including floods could be tackled with unity and collective efforts.

The Prime Minister said the Federal government was providing Rs 10 million for heirs of each deceased and the KP government was contributing Rs 8 lakh for floods victims.

He also asked the KP Government to increase the compensation amount to Rs one million for each deceased heir.

The Prime Minister said that Rs5 Lakh would be provided for each destroyed house and Rs 250,000 for each partially damaged house.

He said a joint survey of Federal, Provincial Governments, NDMA, PDMA and others relevant authorities would be conducted to asses crops and livestock damages caused by floods so that compensation amount could be provided to genuine affected people.

He also directed national highways authorities to immediately start reconstruction of road infrastructures in flood affected areas after completion of the survey.

Fazal Ur Rehman said that work on Nawaz Sharif Govt's mega projects that was halted during last fours in D I Khan would be restarted and the Prime Minister would be requested to come again to D I Khan to announce more mega projects for people of southern districts of the province.

Earlier, JUIF leader Maulana Ziaur Rehman briefed the prime minister about flood damages in Tehsil Paharpur and adjoining areas.

He appraised the PM that floods have damaged the sewerage system due to negligence of the KP Government and urged the Prime Minister to issue directives for its desilting.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by PDM Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman and thanked him for visiting floods hit areas of Tank and D I Khan districts.