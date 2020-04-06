Govt takes possible measures to control pandemic: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of States for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday expressed the hope that government is striving hard to contain the virus.

Talking to private news channel, Minister urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel virus, adding, the government has deployed medical teams in the country's airports and land ports.

He asked the masses to avoid contacting people infected with the virus, especially those who are coming from foreign countries.

The government is keeping a close eye on the issues and difficulties of the people after lockdown situation in the country, he mentioned.

He said the labors and daily wagers are among the most affected people and the government is trying to provide groceries and other essential items at their doorstep through Ehsaas program.

This sector will also be provided cash assistance from government as well, he added.

Doctors are being given training, while the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and civil surgeons have been asked to remain alert.

Replying a query , he emphasized that any complaint about hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated, and in case of such a complaint strict action would be taken against the hoarders.