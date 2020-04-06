UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Takes Possible Measures To Control Pandemic: Ali Muhammad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Govt takes possible measures to control pandemic: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of States for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday expressed the hope that government is striving hard to contain the virus.

Talking to private news channel, Minister urged all segments of the society to come forward and play their role in containing the spread of novel virus, adding, the government has deployed medical teams in the country's airports and land ports.

He asked the masses to avoid contacting people infected with the virus, especially those who are coming from foreign countries.

The government is keeping a close eye on the issues and difficulties of the people after lockdown situation in the country, he mentioned.

He said the labors and daily wagers are among the most affected people and the government is trying to provide groceries and other essential items at their doorstep through Ehsaas program.

This sector will also be provided cash assistance from government as well, he added.

Doctors are being given training, while the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and civil surgeons have been asked to remain alert.

Replying a query , he emphasized that any complaint about hoarding and profiteering would not be tolerated, and in case of such a complaint strict action would be taken against the hoarders.

Related Topics

Police Alert All From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

11 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

11 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.