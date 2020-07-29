Govt takes practical steps to ensure modern facilities for tourist: Shaukat Yousafzai

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was taking several practical steps for the safety of tourist spots and enhancing the facilities with modern lines to attract more tourist in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said coronavirus SOPs were being prepared by the government and the tourism department so that tourist destinations would be reopened as soon as possible after Eid-ul-Azha.

Yousafzai said, "Safety and Security of tourist being one of the most priority for tourism department, adding that the government through the tourism department is augmenting budgets for improving safety and security measures for providing a safe places for tourists visiting in KP".

He said the tourism authority and police have collaborated to ensure that all tourist spots and zones are safe for visitors after its reopening.

Minister said that in regions such as Malakand and Hazara, new spots were being identified and will soon be introduced which would attract more tourists both nationally and internationally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was eager to boost tourism in Pakistan's scenic northern areas, he himself monitoring the situation to revive it soon after coronavirus.

"PTI led government aim is to create better infrastructure for facilitating tourists to visit more places as better facilities of hotels, transportation, infrastructure, good roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security are vital for attracting national and international tourists", he mentioned.

"Pakistan is the best prepared country" to welcome International tourists, he added.