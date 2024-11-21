Govt takes proactive measures to combat smog in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh, Qurat-Ul-Ain Memon, participated in a smog awareness camp organized by the civil society Network and Ghazali education Foundation at Kachhari Chowk on Thursday.

According to DC office, an awareness walk was conducted, with civil society officials and citizens participating in large numbers.

The event featured distribution of awareness pamphlets and masks to educate attendees on preventive measures against smog.

Memon emphasized the importance of adopting preventive measures, stressing that masks must be used to prevent urban smog.

He also highlighted government initiatives aimed at eliminating smog, including actions against smog-emitting furnaces and vehicles.

