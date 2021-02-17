UrduPoint.com
Govt. Takes Provinces On Board About Uniform Syllabus: Shafqat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:09 PM

Govt. takes provinces on board about uniform syllabus: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said the federal government has taken all of the provinces as well as private schools on board for introducing uniform syllabus in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that unfortunately, those people who were criticising about the syllabus even did not read it.

"But, they were just doing criticism for sake of criticism." The minister said the government decision about opening of the educational institutions had proved right, adding the ratio of coronavirus infection was also decreasing in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts to bring transparency in forthcoming senate elections that is why it was stressing to hold election of the Upper House through open balloting.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be appeared as victorious and a major political party in upcoming senate elections.

Shafqat Mehmood showed confidence that there was no doubt Hafeez Sheikh would win the senate election with clear majority against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

