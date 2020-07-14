UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Revolutionary Steps For Construction Sector's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Govt takes revolutionary steps for construction sector's development

The Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for the development of construction sector and for this purpose, people are being facilitated with issuance of NOCs through departmental reforms based on e-governance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for the development of construction sector and for this purpose, people are being facilitated with issuance of NOCs through departmental reforms based on e-governance.

NOCs related to the construction sector could now be obtained from the E-Khidmat Markaz through One Window.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while visiting the Facilitation centre and checking the received applications for NOC.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema also accompanied him while Senior Program Manager Khawar Hafeez, Manager Mustafa and other officers were also present.

The DC said that the NOC would be issued to the applicant within a month after verification of all the relevant documents.

He said that approval for maps, completion of construction certificate, NOC for change in use of land or approval for approval of private residential colonies would be given under the new schedule.

He said that FDA, Metropolitan Corporation and documents related to Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) would be available under one roof in the e-service centre.

He said that applicants could contact the e-service portal or mobile app on 08009100 to know the status of their applications. After checking and approval by them, NOC will be issued to the applicant and all the process was being completed in a transparent manner.

Senior Programme Manager informed that 50 applications had so far been receivedin 12 days while process was underway for the issuance of NOC after verificationfrom relevant departments.

