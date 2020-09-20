Govt takes right decision for not stopping Nawaz to address APC : Dr. Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that it was the right decision of the government to not stop Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to address All Parties Conference (APC).

Talking to a private news channel, he said "More these people speak, the more lies will come out and they will be exposed in front of public."He further said that Nawaz Sharif's style of politics was traditional, adding PML-N was facing losses due to his statements.

Whole APC agenda was just for their personal interest, he added.