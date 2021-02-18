Govt takes rights-based approach to protect minorities rights: Dr Mazari

Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari Thursday said the government had taken a rights-based approach to protect the rights of minorities guaranteed in the Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari Thursday said the government had taken a rights-based approach to protect the rights of minorities guaranteed in the Constitution.

Addressing one day 'Inter-faith Conference for Young Women' as chief guest, she said women and minorities were amongst the most vulnerable sections of society and thus required special safeguards to ensure that their rights were protected.

Mazari highlighted that the beauty of Pakistan lied in the diversity of people from various religious and social backgrounds which also enriched the society.

She said islam gave us the responsibility to respect all the religions. She also stressed that Pakistan was among the countries who provided personal laws to minorities, including the Hindu Marriage Bill.

"We have also prepared Christian Marriage and Divorced Bill by consulting relevant stakeholders who have acknowledged that there are several issues which are required to resolved," she added.

She also highlighted some legislative measures taken by the present government to protect women rights like Anti-Rape Ordinance and Forced Conversion Marriages Bill.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi highlighted that women and girls played an important role in reformation process. Every Prophet spread message of peace and inter-faith harmony, he added.

The Constitution also provided equal rights to non-Muslims, he said adding there was no concept of forced marriages in Islam.

Church of Pakistan President Bishop Humphery Sarfraz Peters said social inclusion was necessary for multi-dimensional process aimed at creating conditions which enabled full and active participation of every member of the society in all aspects of life, including civic, social, economic, and political activities, as well as in decision making processes.

On the occasion, people from different segment of all communities form District Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and twin-cities were participated.

The conference was also attended by a large number of women from different minority groups. The chief guest also distributed shields to the organisers.

The conference was organized by the Inter-faith Harmony Council, Jamia Ashrafia and Diocese of Peshawar, Church of Pakistan.