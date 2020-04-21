Govt takes serious measures to combat COVID-19: Mussarat Jamshed Cheema

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said Punjab government has taken serious steps to contain the novel COVID-19 spread in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said Punjab government has taken serious steps to contain the novel COVID-19 spread in the province.

The government had formulated a committee consisting of minister,deputy commissioner and Medical Superintendents of all district hospitals to culminate the root causes of coronavirus spread, while talking to a private news channel she told.

''We are trying hard to not ignore any area of Punjab province, the province has highest number of testing corona suspects,'' she added.

While,replying to a question she said Shah Mehmood Qureshi is senior politician and leader of PTI,his advices and suggestions are always welcomed by all the other leaders, workers of the party.

''PTI is the only political party which allows freedom of speech to everyone,'' she remarked.