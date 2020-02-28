UrduPoint.com
Govt Takes Serious Measures To Facilitate Hajj Pilgrims:Noor Ul Haq Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:29 PM

Govt takes serious measures to facilitate Hajj pilgrims:Noor ul Haq Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri on Friday said government would formulate Hajj policy in mutual consultation with government of Saudi Arabia for upcoming Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri on Friday said government would formulate Hajj policy in mutual consultation with government of Saudi Arabia for upcoming Hajj.

Talking to a private news channel the minister said that government was in contact with Iran officials regarding the prevention of virus, both are concerned for the public health.

"The government is taking serious measures to facilitate the Hajj pilgrims as it is in contact with the Ministry of Hajj of Saudi Arabia and hopefully before the Hajj corona virus will be all gone," he said while replying to a question.

He suggested people must submit their applications before 6 march, money would not be wasted, he further ensured.

The minister said they are monitoring the situation closely moreover the next Hajj policy according to the emerging circumstances will be formed by the mutual consultation with the Saudi government.

